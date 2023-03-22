Red Arrows: Jets create heart in sky visible for miles around
- Published
An enormous love heart display - believed to have been created by the Red Arrows - has been spotted across parts of Nottinghamshire.
The display was believed to have been made by the Red Arrows, which recently moved a pair of jets to RAF Syerston, near Newark, for low-level winter training.
Laura Goodson was out walking her dog in Kneeton at about 08:50 GMT on Wednesday when she saw the display.
She said: "We heard the rumble of the jets and instantly knew it was the Red Arrows as we had seen them training around that area before.
"It's so wonderful to see and gives you flashbacks of the buzz you would get seeing them as a child.
"We were shouting and cheering with joy. Love was definitely in the air this morning."
Sarah Flanagan said the display was near her house in Southwell.
She said: "It was my birthday at the weekend and my husband pretended that he'd planned it as a surprise for me."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.