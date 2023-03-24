Bells that were silent for 40 years return to Car Colston church
Church bells that have not sounded for more than 40 years have been restored and replaced in a church.
The four bells at St Mary's Church in Car Colston, Nottinghamshire - the oldest of which dates back to the 1480s - had not been rung due to their condition.
In November, they were taken to the John Taylor and Co bell foundry in Loughborough, for restoration.
It is hoped they will ring again in time for the King's coronation in May.
To protect the oldest bell, it was not tuned. Instead, the other bells were adjusted to match its tone.
Rev Ruth Colby blessed the bells before they were lifted back into the tower.
"Now we're welcoming them back, not just the original four but two additional bells," she said.
"We'll have a fabulous ring of six bells to welcome the faithful to worship."
The repairs were part of wider work on the church that is expected to cost around £180,000.
The money was raised via the community, as well as grants from charities.
"We've raised over £30,000 from people in the village over the last six months," said project chairman, Nigel Crockford.
"It's been tremendous."
The church has also recruited a team of bell ringers, which has been practising at other churches in the area.
They hope to be ready to play the bells at St Mary's for the King's coronation on 6 May.
"They will ring for the coronation, which will be fantastic," said bell captain, Susan Radford.
"It's just so exciting."
The plans form part of a nationwide appeal called Ring for the King, which it is hoped will see bell ringers recruited to learn the skills in time for the coronation.
