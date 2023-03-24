Cost of living: Nottingham Ramadan event held to combat food poverty
An event to combat food poverty, inspired by Ramadan, is to take place in Nottingham.
The Dates in the Square event is due to take place at the Brian Clough Statue, off Old Market Square, from 17:15 GMT on Friday.
It involves a free meal and is designed to show solidarity with families who cannot afford enough food.
Sajid Mohammed, from organisers Himmah, said: "We believe together, united communities can make a difference."
Mr Mohammed, co-founder and director of Himmah, a social justice organisation, said: "In Ramadan, Muslims choose to fast [but] many in this city have no choice but hunger.
"The Dates in the Square Big Iftar is about bringing people together.
"We want people to think about their neighbours and the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis, with its devastating effects of food insecurity."
The event is the culmination of a fast to show solidarity with families experiencing hunger.
Mr Mohammed added that in the past six months, Himmah's food bank had distributed more than 8,000 food parcels to people in need.
