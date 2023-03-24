Driver sentenced over 95mph police pursuit
- Published
A man who drove through Nottinghamshire villages at up to 95mph during a police pursuit has been sentenced.
Ondrej Kralik fled from police after they spotted his dangerous driving in Calverton in September.
After speeding through several 30mph zones, his car became trapped in Southwell and he was arrested.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Krajik, 30, admitting dangerous driving and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.
Police said during the 10-minute pursuit Kralik, of Worksop Road, St Ann's, Nottingham, overtook vehicles at high speed, went over the brow of a hill on the wrong side of the road and drove the wrong way round a roundabout.
He was also recorded as doing 85mph (137 KPH) in a 30mph zone as he passed through the villages of Farnsfield, Edingley and Hallam.
Police said the pursuit on 28 September happened six days after Kralik had been fined for another motoring offence.
In relation to the police chase, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 14 February.
As well as the suspended sentence, given on Tuesday, he was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.