Cannabis plants found hidden in oven during Nottinghamshire police raid
- Published
A plastic bag full of cannabis was found hidden in an oven during a drug raid at a property in Newark.
Nottinghamshire Police said it executed a warrant at Barnby Gate on Thursday after receiving reports of drug-related activity.
As well as the cannabis, officers uncovered suspected Class A drugs, cash, phones and drug paraphernalia.
Police are appealing for information from the public while they investigate the case.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.