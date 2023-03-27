Nottingham Express Transit set to increase tram fares
- Published
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has said it will be increasing some tram fares from Monday.
The price of an adult single ticket is set to rise from £2.80 to £3, the adult day ticket up by 30p to £5 and the annual season pass from £585 to £630.
All other fares including the short hop and group ticket for off-peak and peak times, will remain the same price.
NET said the planned price adjustments would allow the tram company to continue its investment in the network.
Tramlink, an investment partner of the network, previously said although there had been an increase in footfall in the past few months, it was still dealing with changes in behaviours as a result of the Covid pandemic, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Necessary move'
At a Nottingham City Council tram meeting earlier this month, concerns were raised that an increase to ticket prices may "erect another barrier" to getting people back on the tram.
However, Andrew Conroy, the chief operating officer for Tramlink, said electricity costs had soared amid the cost-of-living crisis.
"Our costs have gone up by nearly 11%," he said. "Our electricity costs have gone up by nearly 200%.
"Second to that at one point it was nearly 700%. So it is very, very difficult."
Tim Hesketh, chief executive of Tramlink, said: "This is a necessary move to ensure we can continue to operate a convenient and reliable service throughout the city, especially during peak travel times, while reacting to the current economic landscape including abnormally high inflation and rising energy costs.
"We usually review ticket prices at the start of the year and we have delayed making this decision for as long as possible.
"This is a hard decision that other transport operators may also have to take, especially those who, alongside us, do not receive subsidies from the government.
"That said, we appreciate the impact this has on our customers."
