'Inadequate' Nottingham care home put into special measures
A Nottingham care home has been placed in special measures after inspectors raised concerns about patient safety.
Precious Nursing & Residential Home in St. Ann's was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspectors, who visited in January, found residents were not always protected from the risk of abuse and not enough was done to keep belongings secure.
The home will now face a further inspection within six months.
A report released by the CQC said inspectors rated the home, which cares for patients with dementia and physical disabilities, as inadequate in four out of five categories.
Prior to the inspection, the watchdog had received concerns about the quality and quantity of food within the service from patient family members.
'Money going missing'
During the two-day investigation, inspectors were told the food provided was "nicer, because you are inspecting".
While looking at patient safety, the report said accident and incident reports documented allegations of abuse that had not been referred to the local authority safeguarding teams.
"Concerns ranged from allegations of physical abuse to neglect," inspectors added.
One resident told inspectors valuable items had been taken from their room.
"I get well looked after, but nobody seems to be interested in my money going missing," one resident said.
Inspectors added window restrictors were not fitted and that wardrobes were not always secured to walls.
The home has been told it must make improvements before the next inspection.
Precious Nursing & Residential Home declined to comment.
