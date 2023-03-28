HMP Lowdham Grange: Third inmate dies at same prison in three weeks
A third inmate in a Nottinghamshire prison has died in three weeks.
Private operator Sodexo confirmed to the BBC a male inmate passed away inside HMP Lowdham Grange, near Woodborough, on Saturday.
It comes after David Richards, who was the former boss of the Dreamboys stripper group, died in the same prison on 13 March.
Another inmate also died on 6 March, the prison confirmed.
Sodexo took over the running of the prison six weeks ago from Serco after securing the contract from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).
An HMP Lowdham Grange spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a HMP Lowdham Grange prisoner died on 25 March 2023. Next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the family.
"As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and therefore we are unable to comment further at this stage."
