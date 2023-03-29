Nottinghamshire PC charged with assault of girl, 16, in back of car
- Published
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police car while she was being detained.
PC Kevin Markowski, a serving officer, is accused of assault by beating and non-fatal strangulation of a child.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the allegations centred on an incident in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 24 August 2022.
PC Markowski, 46, is due before magistrates in Lincoln on Thursday.
The IOPC said the charges came after an investigation by the police watchdog in October, following a referral.
