Tour of Britain returning to Nottinghamshire in 2023, council confirms
- Published
The Tour of Britain cycle race is to return to Nottinghamshire in 2023, it has been confirmed.
The county will host a leg of the elite event in the first week of September, which is expected to be at least 60 miles (96.5km) long.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the exact route will be confirmed nearer to the time.
It will be the fourth time the race has come to Nottinghamshire and officials predicted it would boost the economy.
The county council said some 225,000 fans lined the route of last year's leg between West Bridgford and Mansfield.
It estimated the tour added £4.34m in net visitor expenditure to the county's economy.
The Tour of Britain was launched in 2004 and - apart from the Covid-19 pandemic forcing its cancellation in 2020 - has taken place annually every September.
It is British cycling's premier road event and will feature top teams and riders from all over the world, alongside some of the best British-based cyclists, with a field expected to be made up of Tour de France winners, Olympians and world champions.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.