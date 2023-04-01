Nottingham Trent University plans new sport academy
A university has announced plans for a new sport and wellbeing academy, aimed at supporting NHS patients.
The academy, part of Nottingham Trent University (NTU), will offer exercise and nutritional support and advice for patients through NHS referrals.
It is hoped it will play a key role in helping to reduce local health inequalities around physical activity and healthy eating.
The NHS described the plans as "brilliant".
Patients will be referred by the Clifton and Meadows NHS Primary Care Network Social Prescribing Service.
As well as helping to enhance the health and wellbeing of the general public, the academy will provide support to improve the performance of NTU sports teams.
It will also work with primary and secondary schools in the Nottingham area.
'Remove barriers'
The academy will include facilities such as a studio with exercise equipment and consultation rooms.
Prof Angus Hunter, head of sports science at NTU's School of Science and Technology, said: "This important initiative will provide a free referral service and tackle local inequalities to support people's health and wellbeing.
"This is an opportunity to bring together our world-leading expertise and state-of-the-art equipment to create a real impact in the community."
NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire chief executive Amanda Sullivan said: "It is brilliant news that this kind of facility is being developed in the area to help remove barriers to exercise and healthy eating for the local community."
