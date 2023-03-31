Man who shed 20st raises funds for excess skin operation
- Published
A man who has lost more than half his body weight in 16 months is fundraising for an operation to remove excess skin.
Ashley Spendiff, 42, from Nottinghamshire, weighed 36 stone (228kg) when he started a diet and exercise regime in September 2021.
However, he said he had been left with excess skin he believed weighed between two and three stone (12-19kg) but could not get it removed on the NHS.
The NHS said it did not routinely offer the procedure.
Mr Spendiff, from East Bridgford, said he had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in November 2021, which had spurred him on in his weight loss efforts.
"I decided I needed to change my life," he said.
"Two sets of scales were needed to measure the weight."
He hit his target weight of 16 stone (101kg) in January 2023, after ditching takeaways and walking four miles (6.4km) most days, as well as getting into open water swimming.
"Diabetes was the kick I needed," he said. "[It was] probably a blessing in disguise.
"All my life, my weight has fluctuated and in more recent years it has got completely out of control.
"As you put more weight on, you get more depressed. I would turn to food and then I would feel guilty for eating that food and then eat more food.
"I couldn't even look at myself in the mirror."
However, Mr Spendiff said he had been left with excess skin from where it was once stretched.
"Throughout this weight loss journey, I always knew that my skin would be an issue in the end," he said.
"However, I was not prepared for the information my GP would give me.
"My GP informed me that because skin removal surgery was classed as a cosmetic procedure, it was not available to me on the NHS. My only option was to go down the private route."
He said the loose skin on his chest had caused him pain and discomfort and he had been referred to a plastic surgeon to see if he could have an operation on medical grounds but the referral was denied.
Mr Spendiff is now raising funds online to meet the £35,000 cost of having four operations privately to remove the skin.
"I understand that there is more important stuff needs doing by the NHS - they save lives every day - but I find it frustrating," he said.
Dr Ian Campbell a GP in Nottinghamshire and obesity expert said: "Losing weight is never easy, and when someone needs to lose a lot of weight to restore their health, it requires huge determination and mental strength.
"Unfortunately significant weight loss can leave unsightly and uncomfortable skin folds in the abdomen, hips, chest, arms and legs.
"The only thing that can be done is surgical correction, to remove the excess skin folds."
He said the NHS had made the decision not to provide the service routinely.
"The result can often be very demoralising for the patient, whose hard work in losing weight seems to go unrecognised," he said.
An NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire spokesperson said: "Although we sympathise with patients who have excess skin after weight loss, the removal of excess skin following weight loss is not routinely offered by the NHS.
"Cases may be accepted on the NHS in exceptional circumstances however, such as when excess skin is causing a severe skin condition or even mobility issues.
"Patients are considered on a case by case basis and we advise people concerned about problems with excess skin to talk to their GP who can advise about options available."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.