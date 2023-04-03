Man makes model of Strelley pub in memory of late wife
A widower has created a miniature model of the pub where he has found friendship and company since the death of his wife.
Peter Deakes has spent a year and a half painstakingly putting together a replica of his local, the Broad Oak in Strelley, Nottinghamshire.
The model is on display on the bar of the pub where there is a collection box for the Alzheimer's Society.
Mr Deakes' wife June suffered from Alzheimer's before her death, aged 82, in 2020.
The 68-year-old, from Bilborough, said: "Since she died I have had quite a lot of time to myself and I have been a bit lonely.
"I've been going to that pub for 50 years and since my wife died it has been even more important to me as a place to get out and see people.
"I've been making models since I was eight - it's my real hobby - and because I had more time on my own I decided I'd make a model of the pub."
Mr Deakes said he had been doing a little bit every day and had finally completed the project.
It measures 2ft 6in (76cm) in length by 7in (18cm) in width and includes minute details of the building.
He said: "I tried to make it as realistic as I could - even including the CCTV cameras and the alarms.
"I took so many photos of the pub to work from. You need to because sometimes your eye and memory plays tricks on you and I really wanted the model to be accurate.
"There are model people who represent some of the people I have met there in the last 50 years who have become friends.
"It's all in memory of June and to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society. I hope it will do some good."
Mr Deakes thanked the pub management for displaying his creation.
Landlord Lee Scott said: "Pete's model is amazing. His patience and attention to detail is something else.
"I'm grateful to him.
"We are always glad to see him and I'm pleased he enjoys coming here - particularly since his wife passed.
"We try to look out for our regulars and help them out where we can."
