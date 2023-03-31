The Cornerhouse: Arrests after large crowd arrives at Nottingham venue
Three people have been arrested after a large crowd tried to gain entry to an event at a Nottingham city centre venue.
Police said crowds had gathered to attend the event at The Cornerhouse at about 23:45 BST on Thursday.
The venue called officers after it said it was already full and "had a large crowd trying to gain entry and unwilling to leave".
No members of the public sustained injuries, Nottinghamshire Police added.
Officers closed parts of Burton Street and South Sherwood Street for about an hour while the situation was resolved.
The three people arrested were held for being drunk and disorderly, possession of a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon.
