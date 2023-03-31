William Howitt: Man in court accused of book shop terror plot

Mr Howitt appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday
By Gavin Bevis and PA news agency
A former British soldier has appeared in court accused of an extreme far-right terror plot to burn down a book shop.

William Howitt, of West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, appeared at the Old Bailey in London charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

The 26-year-old is accused of writing a plan for the arson attack and equipping himself with a glass hammer.

The alleged plot was uncovered by counter-terrorism police.

Mr Howitt, who has worked in construction since leaving the military, appeared by video link at the preliminary hearing.

It is alleged he "wrote a plan for conducting an arson attack and equipped himself with a glass hammer and tarpaulin with a view to carrying out an arson attack".

The target was said to be a left-wing bookshop in Nottingham.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker transferred the case to Birmingham Crown Court and said a plea hearing would take place on 14 July with a provisional trial start date of 30 October

The defendant was remanded into custody.

