Man charged after stolen car crashes into Nottinghamshire pub
- Published
A man has been charged after a car that was reported stolen crashed into a Nottinghamshire pub.
A vehicle was reported to have been taken from Thackeray's Lane, in Woodthorpe, shortly after 20:00 BST on Monday.
It was tracked to Worksop, where it went into the Lockside pub in Victoria Square. No injuries were reported, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.
The accused, of Thoresby Close, Harworth, was also charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and theft from a shop.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and was remanded into custody. He is due to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court later this month.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.