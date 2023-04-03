Rock City: Tributes paid after founder of Nottingham venue dies
- Published
The original owner of the popular Rock City music venue in Nottingham has died.
George Atkins set up the venue in December 1980, which has since played host to numerous major artists.
This includes the likes of David Bowie, Guns N' Roses, Nirvana and The Ramones - with The Undertones performing on the opening night.
In a post on their Facebook page, the club said he had an "infectious" enthusiasm for live entertainment.
"It goes without saying he was instrumental in creating a legendary venue that has become an iconic part of rock and roll history," it added.
"[His] passion for entertainment was infectious, and his vision brought together fans and artists alike from all over the world.
"He poured his heart and soul into making Rock City the ultimate destination for live music and entertainment in Nottingham, and his legacy will never be forgotten."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.