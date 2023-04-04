New on demand buses to link Nottinghamshire and villages
- Published
A new on demand bus service is to connect villages in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Nottsbus On Demand will serve East Leake, Gotham, Thrumpton, Stanford on Soar, Sutton Bonington, and Kegworth from 15 May.
A phone line or app will allow passengers to call a mini-bus to their bus stop, rather than the service following a fixed route and timetable.
The county council said it would be reliable and environmentally friendly.
The on demand buses will replace the 865 service and will also serve the Clifton park and ride site, East Midlands Parkway railway station and East Midlands Airport.
The University of Nottingham's Sutton Bonington campus, and the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre are also within the scheme's zone.
The buses will be available between 07:00 BST and midnight, seven days a week.
Responsive
Villages which do not currently have a bus service, including Barton in Fabis, Ratcliffe on Soar, Kingston on Soar, Stanford on Soar, Normanton and Zouch, will be included in the area.
Head of highways and transport at Nottinghamshire County Council Gary Wood said: "The key concept is that we send our buses to stops where we know passengers are waiting for them, rather than the bus travelling a fixed route past stops where there's nobody to collect.
"It's still a bus service - not a door-to-door taxi service - but it is far more efficient, environmentally friendly and responsive to public need.
"We hope that this new service will offer residents a reliable, affordable and greener way to travel."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.