Newark Corn Exchange nightclub plan given go ahead
- Published
One of a Nottinghamshire town's best-known buildings, which has been empty for years, is to reopen as a nightclub.
The Corn Exchange in Newark-on-Trent was built in 1847 and converted into a nightclub in the 1970s, but closed more than a decade ago.
Following years of negotiation, Newark and Sherwood District council has given final approval for a tenant to use the Grade II listed building.
It will open until 02:00 or 03:00 in the week and 04:00 at weekends.
Antisocial fears
Last year, a similar licence was granted for the whole building, but the new one applies just to the ground and first floor.
This, the owner Corn Exchange Newark Ltd said, was specifically for a tenant who was ready to move it.
It allows for the extended opening hours, the serving of food and refreshments, alcohol and the playing of music, both recorded and live.
A separate licence for the basement and garden may be sought if suitable tenants are found, the owner said.
A single objection was raised by a local resident worried about antisocial behaviour he experienced during the venue's last time in operation.
Matt Clark, of Corn Exchange Newark Ltd, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service,: "It's really good to get the support from the council and I look forward to seeing the venue back open.
"The public can expect a very swift turnaround.
"The tenant is very eager to get on so I imagine certainly, in the next six to eight weeks, we'll be looking to getting the place advertised and announced."
