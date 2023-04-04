Teenage burglar detained for spate of offences in Nottingham
- Published
A burglar who broke into four homes in a week has been given a sentence of three years and nine months.
Nottinghamshire Police said Allan Sulley raided a house in Bournmoor Avenue, Clifton, on 6 January, then used a key he stole to target a property on Firs Road in Edwalton.
The 18-year-old, of Sandy Lane in Mansfield carried out further burglaries in Beeston and Clifton.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Police said Sulley took three cars from the driveway of the Edwalton house, and also took a van and wallets from a property on Humber Road South, Beeston, and a car from a house on Dungannon Road in Clifton.
He pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and three counts of theft and will be detained at a young offender institution.
Det Sgt Lauren Morgan said: "Sulley is a prolific burglar, who showed a complete disregard for the law and the feelings of others by doing what he did."
