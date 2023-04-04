Thomas Timpson: Child sex abuser's 'lenient' jail sentence doubled
A man who groomed a 15-year-old girl and sexually abused her has had his prison sentence doubled to six years.
Thomas Timpson's sentence was increased after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The 36-year-old groomed his victim by buying her presents, and engaged in sexual activity with her over five to six months.
Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson said he welcomed the higher sentence.
"Despite denying the allegations, the court found that Thomas Timpson had groomed his underage victim and took full advantage of her," he said.
"This was a truly appalling breach of trust and I welcome the court imposing an increased custodial sentence on Thomas Timpson, recognising the heinous nature of his crimes."
'Unimaginable emotional damage'
Timpson, who is from Kirton in Nottinghamshire, was previously jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court, after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences.
Nottinghamshire Police said he abused the "young, vulnerable" girl between October 2019 and April 2020.
They said he groomed her by paying her compliments, buying her clothes, transferring money into her bank account, and taking her on shopping trips and to restaurants.
He asked her to send sexually explicit pictures of herself and sent her inappropriate messages, before engaging the girl in sexual activity.
Det Sgt James Robinson said: "He knew exactly what he was doing when he chose to befriend a young, vulnerable girl.
"His actions were completely reprehensible and caused the child unimaginable emotional damage."
