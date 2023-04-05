Arrest after video of man beating dog emerges on social media
Police have made an arrest after a video of a man beating a dog emerged on social media.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was made aware of the video on two social media platforms on Tuesday, just after 22:00 BST.
The force received "numerous calls" from across the UK in connection with the video.
Officers have now arrested an 18-year-old man, from Radford in Nottingham, on suspicion of animal cruelty.
The RSPCA has also been informed.
