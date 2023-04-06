Mapperley: Woman, 94, dons bunny costume to spread Easter joy
- Published
A 94-year-old woman is putting smiles on faces by dressing up as the Easter Bunny and handing out chocolate eggs.
Maria Draper visits local people and amenities in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, wearing an outfit her granddaughter helped herbuy online.
It is the second year she has celebrated the occasion in this way and she said she hoped it was a tradition that can continue.
Ms Draper said making other people smile made her happy.
She told the BBC she was used to helping people through charity work but wanted to do more - so she decided to help people forget their problems by making them laugh.
"People that are probably sitting on their own lonely they see something like this and say 'oh you do look funny'," she said.
"I enjoy it and people enjoy it, it makes them laugh."
Ms Draper hands out chocolate eggs to children on the high street as well as people working in local shops.
Post officer worker Jayne Scott said the community loved it.
"Especially in the time that we're going through at the moment, to see some good news is lovely," she said.
Michele Bliss at the local doctors surgery said all the staff looked forward to Ms Draper visiting.
"She is wonderful. Not just with us but with all the residents of Mapperley," she said.
"She is a true legend and we love her to bits."
