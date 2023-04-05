Retford fire engine involved in crash with lorry in Ranskill
An investigation is under way after a fire engine was involved in a crash with a lorry in Nottinghamshire.
The collision, involving a vehicle from Retford Fire Station, happened at about 14:30 BST in Station Road, Ranskill.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said ambulance staff assessed everyone involved and there were no serious injuries.
It follows another fire engine crash in Derbyshire last month which left a female firefighter injured.
The fire service said it was supporting all firefighters involved in the Ranskill crash and would be undertaking an investigation "as standard".
