Funding boost for three 'dangerous' East Midlands roads
- Published
Funding of £1.9m is being invested by the government to improve what it says are three of the dangerous roads in the East Midlands.
The money will be spent making changes to part of the A52 in Derby, the A6130 in Nottingham and the A609, also in Nottingham.
The funds are from a £47.5m pot being spent on 27 schemes across England.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said the works would reduce congestion, journey times and emissions.
The three road schemes include:
- The A52 between the A38 and the A601 in Derby
- The A6130 between the A60 and the A6005 in Nottingham
- The A609 between the A610 in Nottingham and the A6514
The government said its Safer Roads Fund would help drive forwards safety improvements by redesigning junctions and improving signage and road markings.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "Britain's roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep motorists and all road users safe.
"That's why this £1.9m injection for cities across the East Midlands is the first crucial step to ensuring local councils have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while also reducing congestion and emissions."
Dr Suzy Charman, executive director of the Road Safety Foundation, said: "The commitment and funding announced today is transformational for road safety teams in local authorities across the country.
"It will allow them to proactively reduce risk and make these 27 roads safer and more inviting for all road users."
