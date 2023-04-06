Man, 18, charged after video of dog being beaten posted online
- Published
Police have charged a suspect after a video of a man beating a dog emerged on social media.
The video was seen by people from across the UK, who made "numerous calls" to officers on Tuesday, just after 22:00 BST.
Owen Rippon, 18, of Woodville Road, Nottingham, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The dog has been found and deemed by vets to be fit and well, police said.
Mr Rippon is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.