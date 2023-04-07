Carrington: Several roads closed due to 'ongoing incident'
Several road closures have been put in place as emergency services attend an "ongoing incident" in Nottingham.
A police cordon has also been set up closing Mansfield Road, in Carrington, from Goose Fair roundabout to Ebers Road.
Hucknall Road from Pelham Road to Mansfield Road and New Street have also been closed off.
Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.
People are being advised to avoid the area, while police respond to an ongoing incident, the force said.
Ch Insp Paul Hennessy said: "We are currently at the scene investigating this ongoing incident, which we don't believe is any threat to the wider public."
