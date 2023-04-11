Sneinton: Man charged after Easter Sunday church stabbing
A 20-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing outside a church following an Easter service.
Police were called to St Stephen's Church in Sneinton, Nottingham, at about 10:50 BST on Sunday.
A man, in his 40s, who the Church of England says is a regular at the congregation, was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for injuries to his stomach.
His condition is not believed to be life-threatening, police say.
Joseph Easom-Cooper, 20, of Dale Street, Sneinton, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and possession of cannabis.
He remains in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Det Sgt Andy Buxton, said: "We do believe that this was a self-contained incident and want to reiterate our earlier message that we don't believe there to be a wider risk to the public."
