Beeston: Cannabis factory found after resident tip-off
- Published
Police have seized about 100 cannabis plants from a house in Beeston after a tip-off from a member of the public.
Nottinghamshire Police said concerns were reported about a property in Dunsmore Close after men were seen leaving with bags of cannabis.
Plants were found in the kitchen and the living room along with more, which had been prepared for sale, in upstairs bedrooms on Monday.
They have now been destroyed and a police investigation is under way.
Mike Ebbins, a neighbourhood inspector for the Beeston area, said: "Cannabis grows are a blight on communities and are a fire hazard to neighbouring properties.
"We rely on the information provided by the public to take action.
"I would encourage anyone with information about cannabis grows happening in your local community please feel free to call us."
