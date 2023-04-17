Burglar who tried to ram police car in escape bid jailed
- Published
A burglar who tried to ram a police car in a bid to escape has been jailed.
Officers were called to Pasture Road, in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, at about 23:50 GMT on 1 December 2022.
Nottinghamshire Police said Charlie Cawley had broken into a vehicle hire business and was caught before he could escape in a stolen car.
The 27-year-old, of A'Court Street, Radford, Nottingham, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Police said Cawley climbed over a fence to gain access to the site and then used one of the cars stored on site to smash through a door into a reception area.
'Complete disregard'
It was later discovered seven sets of car keys, as well as a petty cash tin, had been taken from the office.
At an earlier hearing, Cawley admitted burglary, driving while disqualified, going equipped to steal and driving without a licence or insurance.
Police investigator Nicola Wiley praised the officers on patrol for doing a "brilliant job" to "catch Charlie Cawley red-handed".
She added Cawley had shown a "complete disregard" for officers' safety.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.