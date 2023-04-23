Cost of living: 'I worry about money more than my uni assignments'
University students say they are continuing to face soaring costs, with nearly half of undergraduate students saying they have skipped their studies to undertake paid work.
BBC News spoke to two students who say the cost-of-living crisis is taking its toll on their studies.
'Money is always a stress for me'
"This year's been my hardest year."
Zineb Bouita, 21, is a second year journalism student at Nottingham Trent University (NTU).
She says the rising costs of food and travel have impacted her so much, she is seeking to complete her studies away from the city.
She says she receives around £7,000, per academic year, from her maintenance loan.
But with £750 going on her rent each month and monthly food costs of around £150, she says paying her bills has become too stressful - particularly since she was made redundant from her job working for a family firm.
"University should be my future, but with money worries, I just can't pay attention to it," she said.
"Without a job, it's just too much.
"I've reached out to my university, asking for a referral back to my hometown of Manchester to complete my final year.
"It's devastating. I've made a life and friends here in Nottingham."
'Pushed to the side'
In 2022 Zineb's living costs became so high she felt she had to prioritise paid work over her university studies.
She is now having to re-take the year.
"Mentally, it is so draining," she said.
"You have to wake up, go to work, go to university, meet your assignment deadlines, consider how you will afford to pay your rent each month.
"I had this image that I'd just be a student. Going to my lectures, going to social events - I've just not been able to experience that at all."
Instead, she said, she is spending more time in bed to save on her heating bills and is choosing an early night over her evening meal.
"University isn't even in my frame of thoughts any more; I'll just get to it when I can get to it," she said.
"It's just pushed to the side. Money is always a stress for me."
'I feel these constant money worries'
Liana Homjakova, 22, says she is also feeling the pinch.
Originally from Latvia, she's working as a chef in Nottingham while studying full-time.
She fears the extra shifts are impacting her grades.
"I worry about money more than I worry about my university assignments," she said.
"I feel these constant money worries have impacted my potential to achieve academically.
"It is more important to focus on money because without it I just can't survive."
Liana, who is also studying journalism at NTU and is in her final year, said she fears students have been forgotten throughout the cost-of-living crisis.
"It's such a misconception that we're not struggling," she said.
"We just don't get attention or we get negative attention that we're just complaining over nothing."
NTU said it urged students who were struggling to approach their university for help and advice without fear of judgement.
Michael Lees, director of campus services at NTU, said: "We've given away a £100 cost of living bursary to 9,000 students already, and we've got the hardship fund with about £1.5 million there so we urge students to come and take advantage of that if they are in such a position that they need it."
Save the Student, a money-saving website, is urging the government to reconsider the 2.8% increase in maintenance loans this autumn, claiming that if the rise is not contested, students may lose out on £1,500.
Save the Student's Tom Allingham said he believed the cost-of-living crisis was one of the most challenging situations students have faced in the 16 years of the website's existence.
He said students were contemplating dropping out of university or turning to other means of earning money such as sex work to survive.
He called on the government to take action to help students.
A spokesperson from the Department for Education (DfE) said: "We recognise students continue to face financial challenges which is why we are increasing loans and grants for living and other costs for a further year.
"To help students who need further support we have made an additional £15m available, increasing our student premium funding to £276m this academic year.
"We urge students who are worried about their circumstances to speak to their university."
