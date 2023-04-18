Notts County fan starts 160-mile walk with dad's ashes
A football fan has started a 160-mile (257km) walk to Notts County's final home match of the season carrying his father's ashes.
John Tennyson set off from Nottingham to Maidstone, in Kent, on Monday and hopes to arrive by Saturday.
He is raising money for Cancer Research UK in memory of his father Darryl who died in May 2022 after he was diagnosed with the disease.
He is carrying his dad's ashes in a County club shop bag.
The 51-year-old, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, told the BBC he hoped to complete the first leg of the walk, to Leicester, on day one.
He said: "So far so good, but I've just got going and I'm not sure I'll have the same energy by Friday."
Mr Tennyson said he and his father were both lifelong Magpies fans who attended matches together and he wanted this to be one final trip for them both.
He added: "Other Notts County fans will be joining me on parts of the walk to help me on the way. Everyone has been very supportive."
He hopes to scatter Darryl's ashes at Meadow Lane in the future.
Cancer Research UK spokesperson Jane Bullock said: "We wish John the very best of luck in the fundraising venture dedicated to his late father."
