London Marathon: Cancer survivor to take on race on crutches
A man who had to learn to walk again after being treated for an aggressive form of cancer is to do the London Marathon on crutches.
Adam Lever, from Beeston, Nottinghamshire, is taking on the 26.2-mile (42.1km) course through the capital on Sunday.
He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a tumour in his left leg, in 2011 and had surgery to save the limb.
He is raising money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust charity.
Mr Lever, a sports disability support officer at the University of Nottingham, said he hoped to raise £10,000 to mark 10 years since he went into remission.
He said: "I was very sporty before my cancer so it hit me very hard when I had to have such major treatment.
"My tumour was removed, I had a full knee joint replacement and I had chemotherapy.
"I had to learn to walk again and the last 10 years have been a journey for me."
Mr Lever added: "I always hoped I'd be able to do a marathon and it feels fitting that, 10 years on from remission, I am - and on crutches.
"It's probably a bit bonkers because I don't use crutches on a day-to-day basis and I've pretty much had to learn to use them again.
"I can't run because of my leg and I couldn't walk a marathon due to the distance, so crutches is the answer I came up with."
Mr Lever said he had built up his upper body strength in the gym and suffered lots of blisters and wrist pain while training.
He added: "I'm looking forward to it but I know it will be a massive challenge.
"This is something I want to do for myself but I hope it will inspire other people who have been through life-changing operations."
Mr Lever said he hoped to finish the course in under six hours.
Laura Riach, head of fundraising and communications at the Bone Cancer Research Trust, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Adam and all of his supporters for their remarkable efforts.
"The funds raised will be put to good use to ensure that our vital work can continue."
