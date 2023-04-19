Teenager sentenced for Nottingham College knife fight
A teenager who brandished a machete in a fight outside a college has been handed a referral order.
Nottingham College's Canal Street building was put into lockdown after three teenagers were involved in a confrontation on 2 February.
A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Nottingham Youth Court on Wednesday.
He had admitted one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article.
Two other teenagers have already been sentenced for their parts in the fight.
The court heard the boy was seen on CCTV in the college's food court at about 11:30 GMT, then later appeared to retrieve a knife from a bush.
He and a friend approached another boy and a short fight ensued, with the defendant's friend requiring surgery for a serious wound to his side.
The 17-year-old was also treated for minor injuries.
The court heard from the defendant's grandmother, who said he had suffered a significant family trauma in the days before the fight.
'Very serious offending'
She said the boy - who has no previous convictions - had lashed out as "a cry for help".
"He's not a bad lad, but at the end of the day he's vulnerable," she said.
"He's not as smart as some kids, but he's got a heart of gold."
Sentencing, district judge Gillian Young said the boy had admitted "very serious offending", but noted "very encouraging reports" from the youth justice system in deciding against a detention order.
While she said it "appears to be completely out of character", she highlighted the impact it had not only on the boy's injured friend, but on Nottingham College and other students.
"They must have been absolutely terrified to see people wielding knives and using them to fight," she said.
As well as being subject to the referral order for 12 months, the boy must also pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.
