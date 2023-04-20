Ashfield: Tory candidate suspended over Facebook posts
- Published
A Tory candidate set to run at the local elections in May has been suspended over social media posts about violence towards refugees.
Stuart Peach was due to stand as a Conservative for the Leamington ward in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on 4 May.
However, he was suspended by his party after posts from his Facebook page dating back to 2019 and 2021 emerged.
The Ashfield and Mansfield Conservative Federation said an investigation would now take place.
In a series of posts, which appear to have been deleted but were reported by The Mirror newspaper, Mr Peach posed questions about how to deal with refugees crossing the Channel, some of which referred to violence.
A spokesperson for the Ashfield and Mansfield Conservative Federation said: "Officers of the federation have decided to suspend Stuart Peach pending an investigation."
They said it was too late for them to withdraw him as a candidate for the Ashfield District Council election.
It is a matter for the returning officer for the council to decide if he can be withdrawn, the spokesperson added.
The other candidates standing in the Leamington ward are Kerry Thornton for Labour, Sarah Madigan for the Ashfield Independents, and Ruth Stevens for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.
Mr Peach has been approached for comment.
