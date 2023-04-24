Miniature painting of Elizabeth I to go on display in Nottinghamshire
A miniature painting of Queen Elizabeth I is set to go on show in Nottinghamshire.
Nicholas Hilliard's painting, known as the Coronation Miniature, will be displayed at The Harley Foundation near Worksop from Tuesday.
The jewel-like painting shows the 25-year-old queen, with her dress painted in gold and silver and a tiny diamond mounted into the painting.
Queen Mary II's stunning Pigeon Blood coronation ring is also on show.
The exhibits are on show in Unseen Treasures of The Portland Collection, an exhibition of art and objects from the world-class collection.
The exhibition is free to enter and will conclude on 18 July.
