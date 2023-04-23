Airman statue unveiled to honour former Nottingham RAF base
A statue of a Wellington bomber pilot and his spaniel has been unveiled at a former RAF base.
The bronze sculpture of the unnamed airman at RAF Newton, near Bingham, Nottinghamshire, was created to honour all those who served there before it closed in 2001.
It was designed by artist Tim O'Brien who was an air cadet at the base in the 1980s.
Developers Redrow Homes paid for the statue.
Mr O'Brien, from Bingham, said: "This is a community project that has been 12 years in the making.
"I and some other former air cadets wanted to recognise the history of the base before it disappears under housing."
Where history once flew
- Built as one of the RAF's rapid expansion of airfields in the prelude to World War Two, Newton opened in 1940.
- Its Wellington bombers took part in the Battle of the Atlantic, before the Polish Air Force moved in from 1941 to 1946.
- The station was then the headquarters for No12 Group Fighter Command, and the home of the RAF School of Education and the RAF Police Training School.
- RAF flying activities at the base ceased in 2001.
- It is now the site of more than 500 new homes, with the memorial the finale of a 12-year community project by The RAF Newton Memorial Fund.
He said he had asked sculptor Tom Nicholls to create the statue which sits on a block of Portland stone.
Mr O'Brien said: "Tom has done a fantastic job.
"While the statue is a Wellington bomber pilot, it is in memory of everyone who served at the base."
Ryan O'Sullivan, sales director at Redrow East Midlands, said: "We love to support local projects, so we are pleased to be funding the memorial of a World War Two airman with his dog.
"We believe this will bring to life the history of Newton Garden Village and help to commemorate the area's important aviation background."
