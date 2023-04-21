Neighbour admits killing mother and daughters in house fire
A man has admitted the manslaughter of his neighbour and her two young children who died after a flat fire.
One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on 20 November.
Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, died two days later.
Jamie Barrow, of Fairisle Close, admitted manslaughter charges when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.
He was also charged with three counts of murder but has pleaded not guilty to these, and is due to stand trial at the same court on 12 June.
The 31-year-old also pleaded not guilty to one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
An inquest opened in December and heard the victims died from smoke inhalation.
