Demolition of Mansfield's Rosemary Centre gets green light
- Published
A historic building in Mansfield will be demolished and replaced with a supermarket despite concerns over the site's heritage.
Plans to knock down the Rosemary Centre and build a Lidl in its place were given the green light on Monday.
The building has been in the town for about 70 years, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The shopping centre had recently housed outlets including Argos and Domino's Pizza.
A spokesperson for the applicant told councillors the plans, which also include a fast food takeaway unit, will bring a significant boost to the town.
This includes £5m from construction and about 30 construction jobs, 72 new roles through the supermarket and takeaway, and about £20m of extra "convenience spending" in the nearby town centre.
Four councillors voted to approve the proposals the Union Street site, with four voting against them.
Councillor Bill Drewett, chairman of Mansfield District Council's planning committee, used his casting vote to approve the scheme.
It came despite councillors raising concerns about the loss of one of the town's most prominent buildings.
