Nottingham: Arrest after man pushed out of wheelchair
A suspect has been arrested after a man was pushed out of his wheelchair in Nottingham.
The man was thrown from the chair at the junction of George Street and Carlton Street at about 09:50 BST on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers searched the area and found a suspect, who was wanted on suspicion of another offence.
A man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The force condemned the "completely unacceptable attack", adding the arrested man remains in custody.
