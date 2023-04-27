Investigation after human remains found in Nottinghamshire field
An investigation is under way after human remains were found in a field by a member of the public.
Police said officers were called to Coxmoor Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, just before 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
A tent has been set up in the field, where the remains were found and a large cordon is expected to stay in place for the next seven days.
There is also a no-fly zone over the scene, which includes drones.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were being supported by scientists, including an anthropologist.
Supt Claire Rukas said: "We are in the very early stages of an investigation.
"We are now carrying out extensive work to determine the identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death.
"The public can expect a large police presence in the area for the next few days."
