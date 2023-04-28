Worksop man fined for running illegal rubbish dump
- Published
A man who ran an illegal rubbish dump in Nottinghamshire has been fined £941.
Andrzej Harytczak was prosecuted by the Environment Agency (EA) after he was found operating a site without the necessary permits in Tranker Lane, Worksop, in 2017 and 2019.
The 38-year-old, of Yeoman Close in Worksop, admitted two breaches of the Environmental Permitting (England & Wales) Regulations 2016.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £5,000 and a victim surcharge of £94.
'Significant environmental threat'
Harytczak was sentenced at a hearing at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
EA officers launched an investigation after receiving complaints in 2017, and the defendant was found illegally storing construction and household waste and given a warning.
At a visit later that year, he was seen using the yard to store garden waste, while another visit in 2019 not only found rubbish, but evidence of a recent fire on the site.
Harytczak admitted the offences when interviewed in February 2020, and after being fined more than three years later, an EA spokesperson said they hoped his sentence "will act as a deterrent to others considering flouting the law".
"This site posed a significant environmental threat due to the high risk of fire and potentially significant impact to local communities and amenities," the spokesperson added.
