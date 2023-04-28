Appeal after man found seriously injured on M1 slip road
The discovery of a seriously injured man on an M1 slip road has prompted an appeal from police.
Officers were called to the northbound exit slip road at junction 25 at about 04:40 BST on Friday after reports a man was lying in the carriageway.
He remains in hospital in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries.
Police have appealed for anyone who was driving on this part of the motorway at the time to contact officers.
The man is described as aged in his 20s, of a slim build and was wearing dark clothing.
Det Con Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This stretch of motorway is busy even at this early time of the morning and I'd urge anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us if they noticed anything unusual.
"Did you see anyone on the slip road or the motorway on foot? If so, you could hold important information about what has happened to this man."
