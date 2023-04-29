Two men arrested after man found in Nottingham with fatal injuries
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with fatal stab wounds in Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to High Cross Leys - at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road - at about 07:50 BST on Friday.
A 22-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment but was declared dead at about 09:35.
Two men, aged 38 and 60, remain in custody for questioning.
A spokesman for the force said officers have been carrying out door-to-door questioning and examining CCTV in the area, as well as doing extra patrols of the area.
Det Insp Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are following several lines of enquiry and would ask anyone who has any information about what happened or who has any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."
