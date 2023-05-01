Davices Anderson: Six more arrested over stab death
A man, 53, and a woman, 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old man in Nottingham.
Police were called to the stabbing on High Cross Leys, at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, at 07:50 BST on Friday.
Davices Anderson was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital but later died.
Police have also arrested two men aged 49 and 39 and two women aged 44 and 33 on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers had been granted more time to question two others arrested in connection with the investigation.
A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Saturday.
Det Insp Clare Gibson said: "We have made further arrests over the weekend, bringing the number of people we currently have in custody to eight.
"I would ask anyone at all who saw or has any information about what took place, who haven't yet come forward, to please get in contact with us at the earliest opportunity."
