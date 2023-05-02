Davices Anderson: Two men and a woman charged with murder
Three people have been charged with murder over the stabbing of a man in Nottingham.
Davices Anderson, 22, was found injured at the junction of Huntingdon Street and Woodborough Road, in the city centre, at around 07:50 BST on Friday and died in hospital later.
The murder suspects are two men, aged 53 and 60, and a 44-year-old woman.
Two other men, aged 49 and 50, have been charged with assisting an offender.
Courtney McCleary, aged 53, of High Cross Leys, David St Anthony Francis, aged 60, of Swale Grove, Bingham, and 44-year-old Lisa Barlow, of High Cross Leys, are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with murder.
The two charged with assisting an offender - 49-year-old Danny O'Keefe, of Keswick Court, Sneinton, and Gregory Bailey, aged 50, of Comyn Gardens, St Ann's - are also due to appear in the same court.
A 40-year-old woman detained on suspicion of murder on Monday is still being questioned, police said.
Three other suspects previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - a 39-year-old man, and two women aged 33 and 44 - have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
