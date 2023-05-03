Microscopic monarch names etched on to coronation coin
Scientists have etched the names of King Charles III's Windsor forbears in microscopic writing on a 50p coin to celebrate the coronation.
The inscription, which is thinner than a human hair, has been created at University of Nottingham using a specialist microscope.
The uncirculated coin, featuring the King's face, is due to be sent to the monarch who will be crowned on 6 May.
A replica is due to go display at the university.
The inscription features the names of all the monarchs, from George V to King Charles III, along with the dates of their coronations.
Scientists from the university's Nanoscale and Microscale Research Centre used a Focussed Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscope.
The specialist piece of kit is usually used to cut into surfaces so their internal structures can be analysed.
Dr Nigel Neate, from the research centre, said: "The width of the inscription is around 30 to 35 microns, which is about half the width of a human hair, and we chose the space next to the back of the neck of King Charles because it was a flat area for us to put the inscription.
"The actual milling for this commemorative piece we've produced took a little over half an hour."
The team previously etched a message onto a corgi hair to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday.
The hair was donated from two Corgis living in Nottinghamshire that were from the same bloodline as the Queen's beloved Corgis.
