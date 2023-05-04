Local Elections: Polls open across the East Midlands
Polling stations have opened across the East Midlands, giving voters the chance to choose their local councillors.
The 2023 local elections will determine the political control of city councils in Leicester, Derby and Nottingham and Rutland County Council, as well as 22 district and borough authorities.
Voters also have the chance to elect the next mayors of Leicester and Mansfield.
Polling stations will be open until 22:00 BST on Thursday.
For the first time people are being asked to show photo ID before they vote.
The first results are expected to be declared in the early hours of Friday with others following later in the day.
Across England more than 8,000 seats are being contested in all.
There are also mayoral votes in Bedford and Middlesbrough.
