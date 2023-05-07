Vicky McClure's dementia choir to perform for Coronation
- Published
A choir set up by Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure is to take part in a performance for the Coronation.
Our Dementia Choir, which supports people living with dementia, is due to perform at Berryhill Park in Mansfield later between 12:00 and 16:00 BST.
The choir is taking part in a national event - the Coronation Bandstand Project - funded by Arts Council England.
McClure was inspired to form the choir after caring for her grandmother.
The choir said the actress did not plan to attend the Mansfield event.
However, she has performed alongside them at Nottingham's Splendour festival and on many other occasions.
The choir has been the subject of a BBC series, which looked at issues surrounding dementia care.
McClure has previously said: "We get to share a lot of awareness for people living with dementia to show that you don't need to be defined by it."
Mick Bonser, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and epilepsy in 2018 at the age of 51, said: "We are going to smash it for King Charles on Sunday and hopefully when I sing Bring Me Sunshine, it will shine on us all.
"I love being a member of Our Dementia Choir and being a Mansfield lad born and bred it is going to be an honour for me to sing at the festival for the new King."
Saree Wilson, operations manager North for the Nottinghamshire Music Hub, said: "We are thrilled to be able to include our amazing friends from Our Dementia Choir as part of our hub's Coronation Bandstand Project celebration at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.
"We'd love for the wider community, especially young musicians, to join us for our King's Coronation celebration."
