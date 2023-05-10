Hawker Hurricane to fly over Nottinghamshire County Show
- Published
A Hurricane fighter is due to appear in the skies over Nottinghamshire on Saturday.
The historical aircraft is scheduled to pass over the Nottinghamshire County Show, at Newark, on Saturday.
The flight is planned for just after 14:00 BST, weather permitting.
Organisers said they were thrilled by the prospect of seeing the World War Two aircraft which had been due to take part in the Coronation flypast over London.
However, the flypast above Buckingham Palace was scaled back due to bad weather.
Saturday's flypast has been timed to coincide with a showground performance by the Derbyshire-based Barlow Red Barrows which performs routines based on those of their better-known counterparts - the Red Arrows - pushing wheelbarrows.
David Johnston, of the Red Barrows, said: "This is our first time at the Nottinghamshire County Show and we've been practising hard.
"We're really pleased the Hurricane will be flying over during our performance, at which point we'll stop and pay tribute to it when it arrives.
"We all do it to raise money for a good cause and we all love what we do.
"Our barrows produce smoke just like the real thing and it's all good fun that's certainly not to be taken too seriously."
Elizabeth Halsall, organiser of the Nottinghamshire County Show, said: "We're thrilled the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be sending a Hurricane to visit us this year.
"It's entirely fitting that it is due to appear during the Barlow Red Barrows' performance."
